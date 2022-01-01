Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Greenpoint

Go
Greenpoint restaurants
Toast

Greenpoint restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Charred Edamame$8.00
Sautéed in Garlic-Soy Balsamic Vinegar
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$5.50
Steamed soy pea pod with kosher salt
More about Wasabi- BK

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenpoint

Cake

Sashimi

Lobsters

Veggie Rolls

Katsu

Fried Rice

Avocado Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Greenpoint to explore

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston