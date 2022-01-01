Midwood restaurants you'll love

Midwood restaurants
Toast

Midwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Middle Eastern
Must-try Midwood restaurants

That Sushi Spot image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Roll$6.50
Raw salmon with avocado OR cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
Sushi Spot Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
More about That Sushi Spot
Pints N Pies image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pints N Pies

2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oreo Pie$22.00
Dairy Free Oreo Ice cream in Oreo pie crust
Peanut Butter Pie$22.00
Dairy-Free Peanut Butter ice cream in Oreo Pie crust
Twix Premium Pie$28.00
More about Pints N Pies
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Roll$4.95
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
California Roll$5.25
kani, cucumber, and avocado
More about Sushi Ta'eem
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$15.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Shawarma$14.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
5 pcs falafel$2.50
5 pc
More about My Grill Bar
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn image

 

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn

509 Avenue P, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zucchini Leek Soup$5.00
Zucchini soup, with strong leek flavor, topped with fresh chopped leek.
shoestring fries$4.00
lightly salted
sweet potato fries$5.00
tempura battered sweet potato fries
More about Basarvdogim Sushi
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Jerky Bag$16.00
Crispy Fries Small$5.00
Country Fried Schnitzel Baguette$17.00
More about The Canteen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midwood

Salmon

California Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Avocado Rolls

