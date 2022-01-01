Midwood restaurants you'll love
More about That Sushi Spot
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Salmon Roll
|$6.50
Raw salmon with avocado OR cucumber
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
|Sushi Spot Fries
|$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
More about Pints N Pies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pints N Pies
2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Oreo Pie
|$22.00
Dairy Free Oreo Ice cream in Oreo pie crust
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$22.00
Dairy-Free Peanut Butter ice cream in Oreo Pie crust
|Twix Premium Pie
|$28.00
More about Sushi Ta'eem
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$4.95
deep fried sweet potato
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted
|California Roll
|$5.25
kani, cucumber, and avocado
More about My Grill Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
|$15.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
|Shawarma
|$14.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
|5 pcs falafel
|$2.50
5 pc
More about Basarvdogim Sushi
Basarvdogim Sushi
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Zucchini Leek Soup
|$5.00
Zucchini soup, with strong leek flavor, topped with fresh chopped leek.
|shoestring fries
|$4.00
lightly salted
|sweet potato fries
|$5.00
tempura battered sweet potato fries