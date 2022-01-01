Midwood dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Midwood

Pints N Pies image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pints N Pies

2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oreo Pie$22.00
Dairy Free Oreo Ice cream in Oreo pie crust
Peanut Butter Pie$22.00
Dairy-Free Peanut Butter ice cream in Oreo Pie crust
Twix Premium Pie$28.00
More about Pints N Pies
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Roll$4.95
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
California Roll$5.25
kani, cucumber, and avocado
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn image

 

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn

509 Avenue P, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn

