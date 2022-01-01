Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Midwood

Go
Midwood restaurants
Toast

Midwood restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sushi Burrito$12.00
More about That Sushi Spot
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sushi Burrito$13.95
More about Sushi Ta'eem

Browse other tasty dishes in Midwood

Tuna Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Steak Salad

Kani Salad

Pastrami Sandwiches

Brisket

Crab Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Midwood to explore

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston