Chicken salad in Midwood

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|Baby Chicken Salad
|$21.00
Baby chicken grilled to perfection served on bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$21.00
Chicken breast grilled to perfection, served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of topping and dressing