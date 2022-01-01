Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Midwood

Go
Midwood restaurants
Toast

Midwood restaurants that serve egg rolls

Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$5.95
More about Sushi Ta'eem
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cigars, Kibbeh, Chicken Fingers, Chicken Egg Rolls, & Hummus and Tahini$55.00
Chicken Egg Roll$9.00
3 pic.
More about My Grill Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Midwood

Burritos

Sweet Potato Fries

Miso Soup

Brisket

Edamame

Chicken Soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Midwood to explore

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston