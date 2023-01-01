Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naruto in Midwood

Midwood restaurants
Midwood restaurants that serve naruto

Item pic

 

Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
89. vegetable naruto roll$9.00
avocado, cucumber, sweet potato tempura, mushroom, wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no seaweed).
50. naruto roll$10.00
salmon, tuna, kani, and avocado, rolled with thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no nori).
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Naruto Roll (No Rice, No Nori)$12.00
More about That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem Flatbush

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naruto Roll$12.95
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado,
wrapped in cucumber skin
More about Sushi Ta'eem Flatbush

Map

Map

