Naruto in Midwood

More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|89. vegetable naruto roll
|$9.00
avocado, cucumber, sweet potato tempura, mushroom, wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no seaweed).
|50. naruto roll
|$10.00
salmon, tuna, kani, and avocado, rolled with thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no nori).
More about That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Naruto Roll (No Rice, No Nori)
|$12.00