Park Slope restaurants you'll love

Toast

Park Slope's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Park Slope restaurants

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOME MADE FRIES$6.00
Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries
PRIME BEEF FRIES$12.00
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
SESAME CHICKEN$18.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope image

 

Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope

284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Med-Grandma Bess$19.95
Organic San Marzano tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, Parmigiano, and mozzarella on a thin round crust only. Vegetarian.
Sm- Cheese$11.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Wings$10.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
10 Piece Wings$18.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
SPICY JACK$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
TURKEY BACON OMELETTE$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
Highdive From Bonnies image

 

Highdive From Bonnies

278a 5th ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Wings$9.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing
Chips & Dip$12.00
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS MADE IN HOUSE
Guacamole or Buffalo Cheese Dip
Nacho Supreme$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
The V SPOT image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
NYC Breakfast Wrap$14.50
Delicious plant based scramble, smoked tempeh bacon & cheddar in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Nachos Supreme Molida$13.00
Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole, Colombian red beans, vegan cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream and our salsa roja
“Bandeja Paisa” Colombian Variety Plate$23.00
A traditional Colombian variety plate with crispy seitan chicharron, ground carne "molida," Colombian style egg scramble (or with grilled mushrooms when we run out of egg) + Latin yellow rice, Colombian red beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & a white corn arepa topped with vegan cheese. Available gluten free.
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
Brussel Sprouts$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canned Soda$1.25
Small Cheese$10.00
Broccoli in Garlic & Oil$7.50
Consumer pic

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$16.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
Tiny's Nachos$15.00
Pork al pastor, chihuahua cheese, crema, beans, guacamole, jalepenos, pico de gallo
Camaron Blt$16.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
One More Charm image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai (GF)$13.00
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
Pad Thai Noodle (GF)$11.95
Rice noodle, peanut, scallion, red onion, beansprout and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Nachos (GF)$13.65
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, jalapenos, black beans. pico de gallo, queso
fresco and cream
Quesadilla (GF)$15.65
Handmade corn tortillas, cabbage, Chihuahua cheese.
Negril BK image

GRILL

Negril BK

254 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (1392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutty Dread (Alcoholic)$12.00
“All Purchases of Alcohol must be accompanied with a food item.“
Wings$13.00
Grilled, Tamarind Hibiscus Glazed.
Half Rotisserie Jerk Chicken$25.00
Rice & Peas and Collard Greens.
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

192 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
170 7th Ave image

 

170 7th Ave

170 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope image

CHICKEN

Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope

191 5th ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

250 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (889 reviews)
Takeout
7th Ave Donuts & Diner image

 

7th Ave Donuts & Diner

324 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico - Park Slope

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope

82 5th ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ELOTE$5.50
Super Nacho Macho$13.25
Winner image

 

Winner

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FAT POTATOES$9.00
sea salt & thyme
FLUKE EN PAPILLOTE$21.00
fluke en papillote with green cabbage and grape must, pommes Aligot
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$20.00
3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture
