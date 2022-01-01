Park Slope restaurants you'll love
Park Slope's top cuisines
Must-try Park Slope restaurants
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|HOME MADE FRIES
|$6.00
Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries
|PRIME BEEF FRIES
|$12.00
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$18.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Med-Grandma Bess
|$19.95
Organic San Marzano tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, Parmigiano, and mozzarella on a thin round crust only. Vegetarian.
|Sm- Cheese
|$11.50
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Lg- Cheese
|$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|5 Piece Wings
|$10.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|10 Piece Wings
|$18.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
|SPICY JACK
|$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
|TURKEY BACON OMELETTE
|$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
Highdive From Bonnies
278a 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|5 Piece Wings
|$9.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing
|Chips & Dip
|$12.00
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS MADE IN HOUSE
Guacamole or Buffalo Cheese Dip
|Nacho Supreme
|$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|NYC Breakfast Wrap
|$14.50
Delicious plant based scramble, smoked tempeh bacon & cheddar in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
|Nachos Supreme Molida
|$13.00
Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole, Colombian red beans, vegan cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream and our salsa roja
|“Bandeja Paisa” Colombian Variety Plate
|$23.00
A traditional Colombian variety plate with crispy seitan chicharron, ground carne "molida," Colombian style egg scramble (or with grilled mushrooms when we run out of egg) + Latin yellow rice, Colombian red beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & a white corn arepa topped with vegan cheese. Available gluten free.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
|Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Canned Soda
|$1.25
|Small Cheese
|$10.00
|Broccoli in Garlic & Oil
|$7.50
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
|Tiny's Nachos
|$15.00
Pork al pastor, chihuahua cheese, crema, beans, guacamole, jalepenos, pico de gallo
|Camaron Blt
|$16.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$13.00
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
|Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *
|$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
|Pad Thai Noodle (GF)
|$11.95
Rice noodle, peanut, scallion, red onion, beansprout and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
FRENCH FRIES
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Nachos (GF)
|$13.65
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, jalapenos, black beans. pico de gallo, queso
fresco and cream
|Quesadilla (GF)
|$15.65
Handmade corn tortillas, cabbage, Chihuahua cheese.
GRILL
Negril BK
254 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Nutty Dread (Alcoholic)
|$12.00
“All Purchases of Alcohol must be accompanied with a food item.“
|Wings
|$13.00
Grilled, Tamarind Hibiscus Glazed.
|Half Rotisserie Jerk Chicken
|$25.00
Rice & Peas and Collard Greens.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
192 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
170 7th Ave
170 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
CHICKEN
Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope
191 5th ave, Brooklyn
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico - Park Slope
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope
82 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$5.50
|Super Nacho Macho
|$13.25
Winner
367 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FAT POTATOES
|$9.00
sea salt & thyme
|FLUKE EN PAPILLOTE
|$21.00
fluke en papillote with green cabbage and grape must, pommes Aligot
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
|$20.00
3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture