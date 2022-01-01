Park Slope American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Park Slope

Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Wings$10.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
10 Piece Wings$18.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
More about Bonnie's Grill
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
SPICY JACK$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
TURKEY BACON OMELETTE$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
More about Pure Bistro
Highdive From Bonnies image

 

Highdive From Bonnies

278a 5th ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Wings$9.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing
Chips & Dip$12.00
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS MADE IN HOUSE
Guacamole or Buffalo Cheese Dip
Nacho Supreme$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
More about Highdive From Bonnies
170 7th Ave image

 

170 7th Ave

170 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 170 7th Ave

