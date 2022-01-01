Park Slope American restaurants you'll love
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|5 Piece Wings
|$10.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|10 Piece Wings
|$18.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
|SPICY JACK
|$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
|TURKEY BACON OMELETTE
|$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
Highdive From Bonnies
278a 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|5 Piece Wings
|$9.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing
|Chips & Dip
|$12.00
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS MADE IN HOUSE
Guacamole or Buffalo Cheese Dip
|Nacho Supreme
|$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream