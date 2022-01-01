Park Slope bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Park Slope

Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
Brussel Sprouts$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
More about Bar Crudo
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Nachos (GF)$13.65
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, jalapenos, black beans. pico de gallo, queso
fresco and cream
Quesadilla (GF)$15.65
Handmade corn tortillas, cabbage, Chihuahua cheese.
More about Chela
Negril BK image

GRILL

Negril BK

254 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (1392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutty Dread (Alcoholic)$12.00
“All Purchases of Alcohol must be accompanied with a food item.“
Wings$13.00
Grilled, Tamarind Hibiscus Glazed.
Half Rotisserie Jerk Chicken$25.00
Rice & Peas and Collard Greens.
More about Negril BK
170 7th Ave image

 

170 7th Ave

170 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 170 7th Ave

