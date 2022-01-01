Park Slope breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Park Slope
More about Pure Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
|SPICY JACK
|$14.00
grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap
|TURKEY BACON OMELETTE
|$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
More about Bar Crudo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Market Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche.
Large is double the portion size of the small.
|Galisian Almond Cake
Galisian almond cake , Serrano jam fig compote
This item will be ready for pickup and delivery starting 12/23
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
More about Chela
FRENCH FRIES
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Nachos (GF)
|$13.65
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, jalapenos, black beans. pico de gallo, queso
fresco and cream
|Quesadilla (GF)
|$15.65
Handmade corn tortillas, cabbage, Chihuahua cheese.
More about Calexico - Park Slope
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico - Park Slope
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.