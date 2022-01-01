Park Slope cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Park Slope
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|HOME MADE FRIES
|$6.00
Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries
|PRIME BEEF FRIES
|$12.00
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$18.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$13.00
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
|Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *
|$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
|Pad Thai Noodle (GF)
|$11.95
Rice noodle, peanut, scallion, red onion, beansprout and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Winner
367 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FAT POTATOES
|$9.00
sea salt & thyme
|FLUKE EN PAPILLOTE
|$21.00
fluke en papillote with green cabbage and grape must, pommes Aligot
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
|$20.00
3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture