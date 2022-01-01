Park Slope cafés you'll love

Go
Park Slope restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Park Slope

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOME MADE FRIES$6.00
Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries
PRIME BEEF FRIES$12.00
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
SESAME CHICKEN$18.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
More about Prime Time
One More Charm image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai (GF)$13.00
Rice noodles, peanut, beansprout, scallion, red onion and egg
Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
Pad Thai Noodle (GF)$11.95
Rice noodle, peanut, scallion, red onion, beansprout and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
More about One More Charm
7th Ave Donuts & Diner image

 

7th Ave Donuts & Diner

324 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 7th Ave Donuts & Diner
Winner image

 

Winner

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FAT POTATOES$9.00
sea salt & thyme
FLUKE EN PAPILLOTE$21.00
fluke en papillote with green cabbage and grape must, pommes Aligot
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$20.00
3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture
More about Winner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Park Slope

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Curry

Rotisserie Chicken

Barbacoas

Map

More near Park Slope to explore

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Clinton Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gowanus

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sunset Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston