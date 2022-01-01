Park Slope Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Park Slope

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Nachos (GF)$13.65
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, jalapenos, black beans. pico de gallo, queso
fresco and cream
Quesadilla (GF)$15.65
Handmade corn tortillas, cabbage, Chihuahua cheese.
Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope

191 5th ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oaxaca Taqueria

250 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (889 reviews)
Takeout
Calexico - Park Slope

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope

82 5th ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ELOTE$5.50
Super Nacho Macho$13.25
