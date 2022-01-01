Park Slope Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Park Slope
More about Chela
FRENCH FRIES
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Nachos (GF)
|$13.65
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, jalapenos, black beans. pico de gallo, queso
fresco and cream
|Quesadilla (GF)
|$15.65
Handmade corn tortillas, cabbage, Chihuahua cheese.
More about Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope
CHICKEN
Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope
191 5th ave, Brooklyn
More about Calexico - Park Slope
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico - Park Slope
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.