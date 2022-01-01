Burritos in Park Slope
Park Slope restaurants that serve burritos
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chk'n Burrito
|$14.50
Beyond Chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan crema, cheese & salsa roja
|Carne Molida Burrito
|$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, guacamole, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap. You can replace carne molida with soy chicken for an extra fee
More about Tiny's Cantina
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast