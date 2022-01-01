Burritos in Park Slope

Go
Park Slope restaurants
Toast

Park Slope restaurants that serve burritos

Crispy Chk'n Burrito image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chk'n Burrito$14.50
Beyond Chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan crema, cheese & salsa roja
Carne Molida Burrito$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, guacamole, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap. You can replace carne molida with soy chicken for an extra fee
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Burrito Bowl image

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$16.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
More about Tiny's Cantina
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico - Park Slope

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
More about Calexico - Park Slope

Browse other tasty dishes in Park Slope

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Barbacoas

Curry

Rotisserie Chicken

Salmon

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Park Slope to explore

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Clinton Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gowanus

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sunset Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston