Caesar salad in Park Slope

Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bonnie's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Romain Hearts | Parmesan Cheese | Goldfish Crackers | Caesar Dressing
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Caesar Salad w/ Smoked Bacon (contains almond)
|$14.50
Made with creamy white wine ALMOND Caesar dressing, smoked tempeh bacon, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, & housemade croutons
|Side Caesar Salad
|$7.00