Caesar salad in Park Slope

Park Slope restaurants
Park Slope restaurants that serve caesar salad

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Bonnie's Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Romain Hearts | Parmesan Cheese | Goldfish Crackers | Caesar Dressing
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad w/ Smoked Bacon (contains almond)$14.50
Made with creamy white wine ALMOND Caesar dressing, smoked tempeh bacon, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, & housemade croutons
Side Caesar Salad$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
