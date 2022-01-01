Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Park Slope

Park Slope restaurants
Toast

Park Slope restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$19.00
Salsa verde, Huancaina feta. 2 per order
More about Bar Crudo
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Favorite Carrot Cake$5.50
More about Pizza Plus
Item pic

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Marscapone , evaporated, condensed and heavy cream milks. Topped with berries
More about Tiny's Cantina
Item pic

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Served with Oreo crumble, vanilla ice cream.
Thai Fish Cake / Spicy *$9.00
Ground fish mixed with chopped long bean, kaffir lime leaves served with sweet and spicy peanut cucumber sauce.
Mango Cheese Cake$9.00
Served with strawberry syrup and Vanilla ice cream
More about One More Charm
Winner image

 

Winner

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
COFFEE COFFEE CAKE$4.50
More about Winner

