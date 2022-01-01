Cake in Park Slope
Park Slope restaurants that serve cake
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Crab Cakes
|$19.00
Salsa verde, Huancaina feta. 2 per order
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Favorite Carrot Cake
|$5.50
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Marscapone , evaporated, condensed and heavy cream milks. Topped with berries
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Served with Oreo crumble, vanilla ice cream.
|Thai Fish Cake / Spicy *
|$9.00
Ground fish mixed with chopped long bean, kaffir lime leaves served with sweet and spicy peanut cucumber sauce.
|Mango Cheese Cake
|$9.00
Served with strawberry syrup and Vanilla ice cream