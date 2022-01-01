Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn soup in
Park Slope
Brooklyn
Park Slope
Corn Soup
Park Slope restaurants that serve corn soup
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
CHICKEN CORN SOUP
$8.00
More about Prime Time
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
Avg 4.5
(1602 reviews)
Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup
$6.00
More about Pizza Plus
