Curry in Park Slope

One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Green Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
|$13.00
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.
|Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
|$13.00
Sting bean, bell pepper and kiffir lime leaves, with coconut milk serve with jasmine rice.
|Red Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
|$13.00
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.