Curry in Park Slope

Go
Park Slope restaurants
Toast

Park Slope restaurants that serve curry

Green Curry (V/GF) Spicy ** image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$13.00
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.
Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$13.00
Sting bean, bell pepper and kiffir lime leaves, with coconut milk serve with jasmine rice.
Red Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$13.00
Eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaves, with coconut milk served with Jasmine Rice.
More about One More Charm
Curry Goat image

GRILL

Negril BK

254 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (1392 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Goat$25.00
Rice of Choice and Collard Greens.
More about Negril BK

Browse other tasty dishes in Park Slope

Nachos

Tacos

Quesadillas

Salmon

Burritos

Rotisserie Chicken

Barbacoas

Map

More near Park Slope to explore

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Clinton Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gowanus

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sunset Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston