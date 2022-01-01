Fried rice in Park Slope
Park Slope restaurants that serve fried rice
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|BEEF FRIED RICE
|$14.95
|FRIED RICE 9X13
|$39.00
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$12.00
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.95
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
|Tom Yum Fried Rice Spicy *
|$11.95
Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
|$13.00