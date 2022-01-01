Fried rice in Park Slope

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF FRIED RICE$14.95
FRIED RICE 9X13$39.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.00
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$11.95
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Tom Yum Fried Rice Spicy *$11.95
Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.
More about One More Charm Thai

