Grilled chicken sandwiches in Park Slope

Park Slope restaurants
Toast

Park Slope restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILL CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Marinated Grill Chicken, Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, PIckles, Red Onion, Sauce Of Your Choice,
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
8b443d42-b9db-4009-bf23-3d150bf2af6b image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesclun | Tomato | American Cheese | Honey Mustard | Multigrain Bun
More about Bonnie's Grill

