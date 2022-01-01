Quesadillas in Park Slope

Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Pure Bistro
257e72dc-1e96-45e1-a630-128d47c53881 image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Supreme$14.50
Melted cheddar & mozz, chipotle refried beans, sweet plantains, scallions; served w/ sour cream, guacamole, salsa roja and spicy salsa verde.
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla (GF)$15.65
Handmade corn tortillas, cabbage, Chihuahua cheese.
More about Chela

