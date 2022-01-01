Quesadillas in Park Slope
Park Slope restaurants that serve quesadillas
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Quesadilla Supreme
|$14.50
Melted cheddar & mozz, chipotle refried beans, sweet plantains, scallions; served w/ sour cream, guacamole, salsa roja and spicy salsa verde.