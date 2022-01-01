Prospect Heights restaurants you'll love
Prospect Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Prospect Heights restaurants
More about Alta Calidad
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Brisket Tacos
|$15.00
Braised brisket adobo tacos, banana leaf, guajillo, crispy chihuahua cheese. Fresh house-made corn tortillas (2 tacos per order)
|Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Poblano Rice & Black Beans
|$8.00
Poblano Rice & Black Beans. Pico de Gallo
More about White Tiger
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Jaeyook Gnocchi (GF)
|$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes, with pork belly, onions, scallions, & chili flakes.
Can be vegan: no pork/sub tofu.
|Japchae (GF & can be vegan)
|$19.00
Sauteed Korean sweet potato cellophane noodles with vegetables & beef.
Can be made vegan by substituting tofu for beef.
|Spicy Pork Bulgogi
|$27.00
Spicy marinated sliced pork shoulder sauteed with onions, carrots, bell peppers, chilies, & scallions.
Served with rice & kimchi.
More about Doughnut Plant
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
245 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
|Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
|Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$6.00
Crispy skin-on french fries.
|Veggie Burger
|$12.25
A lentil, quinoa, black bean and brown rice veggie patty, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
|Kale & Farro Salad
|$14.50
Chopped kale, baby arugula, Italian farro, roasted parsnips, toasted pecans, pickled raisins with a mustard vinaigrette.
More about Branded Saloon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken BLT
|$14.00
Panko-encrusted chicken breast, maple-glazed bacon, lettuce, garlic aioli and charred tomato relish on a bun. Served with your choice of side.
|Wings
|$15.50
Your choice of Buffalo or Bourbon-glazed. Served with blue cheese dip, carrot & celery stix
|Spinach & Cheese Empanada
|$3.75
Flour Empanada weekly special (ask server) , served with pico de gallo
More about Leland Eating and Drinking House
Leland Eating and Drinking House
755 Dean Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Vegetable Banh Mi (vegan)
|$16.00
Tofu + Cucumber + Carrot + Jalapeno + Cilantro + Miso (vegan)
Nothing like it! In-house baked baguette + tofu made fresh from organic local soy beans + house-pickled veggies + Leland fermented chili sauce
|Marinated Cucumbers (vegan)(gluten-free)
|$6.00
Sambal + Tamari + Sesame + Black Vinegar (vegan)(gluten free)
Spicy pickles? They go great with everything!
|Pork Bao
|$7.00
Pork + 5 Spice + Hoisin
These steamed buns are a house family favorite! Sweet pork with spicy umami flavors! Enough said?
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Old School Mac
|$11.00
longhorn cheddar
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about The Sly Rose
The Sly Rose
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Toast
|$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
|Pasta Marinara
|$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan
More about Ample Hills Creamery
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
623 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
More about Kit
Kit
657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$20.00
beef burger, american cheese, caramelized onions, comeback sauce, marble rye. Comes with fries!
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$20.00
chicken cutlet, cucumbers, carrots, celery,
blue cheese, romaine, green goddess dressing
|Lime Butter Mochi w/ Hibiscus Lime Glaze by Christina Chaey
|$4.00
gluten-free