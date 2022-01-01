Prospect Heights restaurants you'll love

Prospect Heights restaurants
Prospect Heights's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Southern
Korean
Must-try Prospect Heights restaurants

Alta Calidad image

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Tacos$15.00
Braised brisket adobo tacos, banana leaf, guajillo, crispy chihuahua cheese. Fresh house-made corn tortillas (2 tacos per order)
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Poblano Rice & Black Beans$8.00
Poblano Rice & Black Beans. Pico de Gallo
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jaeyook Gnocchi (GF)$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes, with pork belly, onions, scallions, & chili flakes.
Can be vegan: no pork/sub tofu.
Japchae (GF & can be vegan)$19.00
Sauteed Korean sweet potato cellophane noodles with vegetables & beef.
Can be made vegan by substituting tofu for beef.
Spicy Pork Bulgogi$27.00
Spicy marinated sliced pork shoulder sauteed with onions, carrots, bell peppers, chilies, & scallions.
Served with rice & kimchi.
Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

245 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (838 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$6.00
Crispy skin-on french fries.
Veggie Burger$12.25
A lentil, quinoa, black bean and brown rice veggie patty, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Kale & Farro Salad$14.50
Chopped kale, baby arugula, Italian farro, roasted parsnips, toasted pecans, pickled raisins with a mustard vinaigrette.
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken BLT$14.00
Panko-encrusted chicken breast, maple-glazed bacon, lettuce, garlic aioli and charred tomato relish on a bun. Served with your choice of side.
Wings$15.50
Your choice of Buffalo or Bourbon-glazed. Served with blue cheese dip, carrot & celery stix
Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.75
Flour Empanada weekly special (ask server) , served with pico de gallo
Leland Eating and Drinking House image

 

Leland Eating and Drinking House

755 Dean Street, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (851 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Banh Mi (vegan)$16.00
Tofu + Cucumber + Carrot + Jalapeno + Cilantro + Miso (vegan)
Nothing like it! In-house baked baguette + tofu made fresh from organic local soy beans + house-pickled veggies + Leland fermented chili sauce
Marinated Cucumbers (vegan)(gluten-free)$6.00
Sambal + Tamari + Sesame + Black Vinegar (vegan)(gluten free)
Spicy pickles? They go great with everything!
Pork Bao$7.00
Pork + 5 Spice + Hoisin
These steamed buns are a house family favorite! Sweet pork with spicy umami flavors! Enough said?
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cornbread$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
Old School Mac$11.00
longhorn cheddar
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
The Sly Rose image

 

The Sly Rose

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Toast$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
Pasta Marinara$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
Garlic Bread$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

623 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (2228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
Sweet Chick image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bearded Lady image

 

Bearded Lady

686A Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Kit

657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Patty Melt$20.00
beef burger, american cheese, caramelized onions, comeback sauce, marble rye. Comes with fries!
Buffalo Chicken Salad$20.00
chicken cutlet, cucumbers, carrots, celery,
blue cheese, romaine, green goddess dressing
Lime Butter Mochi w/ Hibiscus Lime Glaze by Christina Chaey$4.00
gluten-free
