Prospect Heights cafés you'll love

Go
Prospect Heights restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Prospect Heights

Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

245 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (838 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
More about Doughnut Plant
The Sly Rose image

 

The Sly Rose

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Toast$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
Pasta Marinara$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
Garlic Bread$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan
More about The Sly Rose
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

623 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (2228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Prospect Heights

Cookies

Brisket

Map

More near Prospect Heights to explore

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston