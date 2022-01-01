Prospect Heights cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Prospect Heights
More about Doughnut Plant
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
245 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
|Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
|Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
More about The Sly Rose
The Sly Rose
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Toast
|$13.00
All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce
|Pasta Marinara
|$14.00
Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan