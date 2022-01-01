Chicken sandwiches in Prospect Heights
Prospect Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Free-range chicken with garlic aioli, sopressata, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, green leaf, on grilled ciabatta bread.
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles,
Morgan's sauce on a toasted sesame brioche bun