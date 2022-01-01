Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Prospect Heights

Go
Prospect Heights restaurants
Toast

Prospect Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Free-range chicken with garlic aioli, sopressata, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, green leaf, on grilled ciabatta bread.
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles,
Morgan's sauce on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
Restaurant banner

 

Kit

657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ruti's Chicken Sandwich$13.00
coconut turmeric chicken, green papaya, carrot, cucumber, curry coconut mayo, crispy chicken skin
More about Kit

Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect Heights

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Wedge Salad

Brulee

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Pork Belly

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Prospect Heights to explore

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston