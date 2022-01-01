Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants you'll love

Toast

Prospect Lefferts Gardens's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
BABE & AL image

 

BABE & AL

2036 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee
house brewed coffee
Matcha Latte
matcha + steamed milk
Earl Grey Tea Latte
earl grey tea + steamed milk
Camillo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paccheri Cacio e Pepe$18.00
Gentile pasta, pecorino Romano, black pepper
Felino Pinsa$16.00
Imported salame Felino, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, and fennel seeds.
Insalata$12.00
Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on House Made Biscuit$12.00
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hand formed pork and beef sausage patty, topped with fried egg and sharp cheddar cheese with a drizzle of maple syrup. Optional add ons of bacon or a side of fries.
French Toast with Berries$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh tossed breaded with egg white and panko dunk in sweet honey and gochujang glaze, and topped with spicy cabbage slaw, made with red cabbage, red onion, carrot, jalapeños, mayo, vinegar, and cilantro, and served on a martin's roll with shoestring fries. *contains egg, allium, meat, seeds, gluten
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$21.00
Beef & pork meat ragout, besciamel & parmiggiano
Burger$18.00
8oz Short Ribs & Chuk Steak Patty, Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, salsa rossa, fried potatoes & salad
Pappardelle$20.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
Corner Pizza and Wine image

PIZZA

Corner Pizza and Wine

406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
The Glick$23.00
Housemade Sauce, Vokka Sauce, Mozz, Two Cheese
Make it a Rick - Diced Prosciutto
Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill

51 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Cartel Burrito$13.00
Tortas- Antojitos$10.00
Antojitos Del Patron image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Antojitos Del Patron

52 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (77 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortas$11.00
Tortas

Pappardelle

Tiramisu

