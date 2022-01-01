Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants you'll love
BABE & AL
2036 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Drip Coffee
house brewed coffee
|Matcha Latte
matcha + steamed milk
|Earl Grey Tea Latte
earl grey tea + steamed milk
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Paccheri Cacio e Pepe
|$18.00
Gentile pasta, pecorino Romano, black pepper
|Felino Pinsa
|$16.00
Imported salame Felino, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, and fennel seeds.
|Insalata
|$12.00
Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on House Made Biscuit
|$12.00
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hand formed pork and beef sausage patty, topped with fried egg and sharp cheddar cheese with a drizzle of maple syrup. Optional add ons of bacon or a side of fries.
|French Toast with Berries
|$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh tossed breaded with egg white and panko dunk in sweet honey and gochujang glaze, and topped with spicy cabbage slaw, made with red cabbage, red onion, carrot, jalapeños, mayo, vinegar, and cilantro, and served on a martin's roll with shoestring fries. *contains egg, allium, meat, seeds, gluten
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Lasagna
|$21.00
Beef & pork meat ragout, besciamel & parmiggiano
|Burger
|$18.00
8oz Short Ribs & Chuk Steak Patty, Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, salsa rossa, fried potatoes & salad
|Pappardelle
|$20.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
PIZZA
Corner Pizza and Wine
406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn
|The Big Sam
|$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
|El Jordi
|$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
|The Glick
|$23.00
Housemade Sauce, Vokka Sauce, Mozz, Two Cheese
Make it a Rick - Diced Prosciutto
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill
51 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn
|El Cartel Burrito
|$13.00
|Tortas- Antojitos
|$10.00