Eggplant parm in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants
Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants that serve eggplant parm

dad374a8-1e51-40ee-aa24-732ad00ee69e image

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
More about Camillo
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.00
stuffed with ricotta and parmigiano
More about Bonafini

