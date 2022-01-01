Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eggplant parm in
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
/
Brooklyn
/
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
/
Eggplant Parm
Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.9
(2354 reviews)
Eggplant Parmigiana
$18.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
More about Camillo
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(1839 reviews)
Eggplant Parmigiana
$15.00
stuffed with ricotta and parmigiano
More about Bonafini
