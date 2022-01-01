Tiramisu in
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
/
Brooklyn
/
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
/
Tiramisu
Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.9
(2354 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.00
Mascarpone, egg yolks, Italian lady fingers, cocoa, coffee
More about Camillo
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(1839 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Bonafini
