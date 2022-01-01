Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Red Hook

Go
Red Hook restaurants
Toast

Red Hook restaurants that serve collard greens

ff229081-4ee7-4d77-bed4-a741350adcc8 image

 

HOMETOWN RED HOOK

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
COLLARD GREENS
w/SMOKED PORK SHOULDER
GLUTEN FREE
CONTAINS DAIRY
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN CATERING

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COLLARD GREENS
w/smoked pork shoulder
More about HOMETOWN CATERING

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Hook

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Pudding

Banana Pudding

Brisket

Pies

Map

More near Red Hook to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston