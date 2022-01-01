Fish and chips in Red Hook
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Fish and Chips
|$19.00
Fresh wild-caught Atlantic white fish, beer-battered
RED HOOK TAVERN
329 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Tartar sauce, chili oil, sourdough crumbs
Pollock
Breading: corn starch, all purpose flour; baking soda, salt mixed with dark McSorelys dark ale and vodka.
Served with: Malt vinegar & Tartar sauce: Kewpie mayo, dill, chives, tarragon, lemon zest, capers, and cornichons
ALLERGIES: gluten