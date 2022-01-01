Fish and chips in Red Hook

Go
Red Hook restaurants
Toast

Red Hook restaurants that serve fish and chips

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$19.00
Fresh wild-caught Atlantic white fish, beer-battered
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Fish & Chips image

 

RED HOOK TAVERN

329 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$25.00
Tartar sauce, chili oil, sourdough crumbs
Pollock
Breading: corn starch, all purpose flour; baking soda, salt mixed with dark McSorelys dark ale and vodka.
Served with: Malt vinegar & Tartar sauce: Kewpie mayo, dill, chives, tarragon, lemon zest, capers, and cornichons
ALLERGIES: gluten
More about RED HOOK TAVERN

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Hook

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Red Hook to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston