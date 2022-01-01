South Slope restaurants you'll love

South Slope restaurants
Toast

South Slope's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Salad
Must-try South Slope restaurants

Sidecar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidecar

560 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidecar$12.00
Sidecar Salad$12.00
Sidecar Club$16.00
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi Sorrentina$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Mela$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
Bucatini$18.00
Toasted fennel seed bucatini with braised duck ragu and mushroom
Chilo's Greenwood image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUITLACOCHE TACO$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
DUCK TACO$8.00
Slow-cooked duck confit, with house-pickled red onions and house-pickled jalapeños. IncludesAvocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SHRIMP TACO$6.50
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Guacamole$24.95
Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño$25.95
Carnitas De Fonda$26.95
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gio's Garlic Bread$6.95
Toasted with garlic, fresh herbs & parmesan cheese
Lucas Lasagna$17.95
Traditional beef lasagna with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Nonna's Meatballs$12.95
Nonna's famous meatballs with tomato sauce & fresh ricotta cheese (no pork)
Manjares de Mexico image

 

Manjares de Mexico

422 7th Ave, Park slope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CORN ON THE COB$8.75
Greenwood Park image

 

Greenwood Park

555 7th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Battle Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Battle Hill Tavern

686 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Slope

Spaghetti

