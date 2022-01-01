South Slope bars & lounges you'll love

Sidecar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidecar

560 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidecar$12.00
Sidecar Salad$12.00
Sidecar Club$16.00
More about Sidecar
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi Sorrentina$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Mela$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
Bucatini$18.00
Toasted fennel seed bucatini with braised duck ragu and mushroom
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Chilo's Greenwood image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUITLACOCHE TACO$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
DUCK TACO$8.00
Slow-cooked duck confit, with house-pickled red onions and house-pickled jalapeños. IncludesAvocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SHRIMP TACO$6.50
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Battle Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Battle Hill Tavern

686 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (138 reviews)
Takeout
More about Battle Hill Tavern

