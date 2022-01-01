South Slope bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in South Slope
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidecar
560 5th Ave, Brooklyn
Sidecar
|$12.00
Sidecar Salad
|$12.00
Sidecar Club
|$16.00
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Mela
|$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
Bucatini
|$18.00
Toasted fennel seed bucatini with braised duck ragu and mushroom
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
DUCK TACO
|$8.00
Slow-cooked duck confit, with house-pickled red onions and house-pickled jalapeños. IncludesAvocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SHRIMP TACO
|$6.50
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.