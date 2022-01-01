South Slope Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
South Slope restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in South Slope

Chilo's Greenwood image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUITLACOCHE TACO$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
DUCK TACO$8.00
Slow-cooked duck confit, with house-pickled red onions and house-pickled jalapeños. IncludesAvocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SHRIMP TACO$6.50
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Guacamole$24.95
Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño$25.95
Carnitas De Fonda$26.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn
Manjares de Mexico image

 

Manjares de Mexico

422 7th Ave, Park slope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CORN ON THE COB$8.75
More about Manjares de Mexico

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Slope

Spaghetti

Map

More near South Slope to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sunset Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet

Gravesend

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston