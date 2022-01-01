South Slope Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in South Slope
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
DUCK TACO
|$8.00
Slow-cooked duck confit, with house-pickled red onions and house-pickled jalapeños. IncludesAvocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SHRIMP TACO
|$6.50
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Fonda Brooklyn
Fonda Brooklyn
434 7th Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
Double Guacamole
|$24.95
Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño
|$25.95
Carnitas De Fonda
|$26.95