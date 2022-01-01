Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
South Slope
/
Brooklyn
/
South Slope
/
Chips And Salsa
South Slope restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
CHIPS AND SALSA BORRACHA
$7.00
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Fonda Brooklyn
434 7th Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Sample Of All Salsas with Chips
$4.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn
Browse other tasty dishes in South Slope
Risotto
Tostadas
Bruschetta
Chocolate Cake
Tacos
Spaghetti
Rigatoni
Calamari
More near South Slope to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Sunset Park
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Gravesend
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston