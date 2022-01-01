Egg sandwiches in
South Williamsburg restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
More about Snow Wolf - Williamsburg
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
$5.75
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
