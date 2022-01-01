Sunset Park restaurants you'll love

Sunset Park restaurants
Toast

Sunset Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Bagels
Must-try Sunset Park restaurants

Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
'Tater Tot-chos$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
Connecticut Lobster Roll$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Yaso Noodle Bar image

 

Yaso Noodle Bar

253 36th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
D6 Chicken Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
D1 Steamed Pork Baos$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork baos
D4 Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
More about Yaso Noodle Bar
L'Wren image

TAPAS • GRILL

L'Wren

4004 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON$15.00
Thai Salmon with tri-color quinoa salad with red cabbage, cilantro, scallions, peanut sauce
CRISPY KOREAN STYLE WINGS$14.00
fried chicken wings, gochujang sauce, fresh scallions, sesame seeds
Hot toddy$12.00
More about L'Wren
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts image

WRAPS • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sunset Park Diner & Donuts

889 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2801 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRISKET$16.00
1/2 POUND
PULLED PORK$15.00
1/2 POUND
PASTRAMI BACON$8.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sammy$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Baby Arugula$12.00
Parmesan, lemon olive oil
Steak Frites$28.00
12oz Hanger steak, herbed fries
More about Zona Sur Bistro
