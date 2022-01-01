Sunset Park restaurants you'll love
Sunset Park's top cuisines
Must-try Sunset Park restaurants
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
|'Tater Tot-chos
|$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Yaso Noodle Bar
Yaso Noodle Bar
253 36th St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|D6 Chicken Soup Dumplings
|$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
|D1 Steamed Pork Baos
|$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork baos
|D4 Pork Soup Dumplings
|$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
More about L'Wren
TAPAS • GRILL
L'Wren
4004 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|SALMON
|$15.00
Thai Salmon with tri-color quinoa salad with red cabbage, cilantro, scallions, peanut sauce
|CRISPY KOREAN STYLE WINGS
|$14.00
fried chicken wings, gochujang sauce, fresh scallions, sesame seeds
|Hot toddy
|$12.00
More about Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
WRAPS • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
889 5th Ave, Brooklyn
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BRISKET
|$16.00
1/2 POUND
|PULLED PORK
|$15.00
1/2 POUND
|PASTRAMI BACON
|$8.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard