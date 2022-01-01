Sunset Park American restaurants you'll love

Go
Sunset Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Sunset Park

Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
'Tater Tot-chos$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
Connecticut Lobster Roll$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts image

WRAPS • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sunset Park Diner & Donuts

889 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2801 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sammy$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Baby Arugula$12.00
Parmesan, lemon olive oil
Steak Frites$28.00
12oz Hanger steak, herbed fries
More about Zona Sur Bistro
Map

More near Sunset Park to explore

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Carroll Gardens

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

DUMBO

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston