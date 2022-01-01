Sunset Park American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Sunset Park
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
|'Tater Tot-chos
|$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
WRAPS • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
889 5th Ave, Brooklyn