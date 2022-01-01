Sunset Park bars & lounges you'll love
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower
$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
'Tater Tot-chos
$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
Connecticut Lobster Roll
$27.00
warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest,
toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle
More about L'Wren
TAPAS • GRILL
L'Wren
4004 5th Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
SALMON
$15.00
Thai Salmon with tri-color quinoa salad with red cabbage, cilantro, scallions, peanut sauce
CRISPY KOREAN STYLE WINGS
$14.00
fried chicken wings, gochujang sauce, fresh scallions, sesame seeds
Hot toddy
$12.00