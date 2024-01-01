Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Sunset Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Sunset Park
/
French Fries
Sunset Park restaurants that serve french fries
WRAPS • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
889 5th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(2801 reviews)
French Fries
$5.50
More about Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
Burger Joint Industry City
220 36th Street, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.36
More about Burger Joint Industry City
