Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Sunset Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Sunset Park
/
Grilled Chicken
Sunset Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken
WRAPS • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
889 5th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(2801 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$11.00
More about Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
Burger Joint Industry City
220 36th Street, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.50
More about Burger Joint Industry City
Browse other tasty dishes in Sunset Park
French Fries
More near Sunset Park to explore
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
DUMBO
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(588 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston