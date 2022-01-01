Williamsburg - North Side American restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Kale Salad$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
Santo Parque

232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Moqueca Seafood$26.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew with shrimp, mussels, and salmon. Served with sides of rice, farofa & spicy malagueta sauce.
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and sopressata nduja.
Gluten Free.
Ipanema Wings$10.00
Super crunchy organic wings with garlic & parsley
Kent Ale House

51 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
