Williamsburg - North Side American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Williamsburg - North Side
More about Allswell
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
More about Santo Parque
Santo Parque
232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Moqueca Seafood
|$26.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew with shrimp, mussels, and salmon. Served with sides of rice, farofa & spicy malagueta sauce.
|Hell Yeah! PDQ!
|$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and sopressata nduja.
Gluten Free.
|Ipanema Wings
|$10.00
Super crunchy organic wings with garlic & parsley