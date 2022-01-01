Williamsburg - North Side bakeries you'll love
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Schnitzel - Chicken
|$14.00
Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.
|NY Classic
|$14.75
Sourdough hand-twisted bagel flavor of your choice topped with premium cream cheese, local hand-sliced heirloom tomatoes, house-smoked salmon, Boston bibb lettuce, and pickled shallots.
|Sephardi Breakfast Wrap
|$12.00
Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).