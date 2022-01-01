Williamsburg - North Side bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Williamsburg - North Side
More about TALEA Beer Co.
TALEA Beer Co.
87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sun Up - 4 pk
|$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
|Marine Layer - 4pk
|$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
|Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk
|$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
More about Nora Thai
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$9.00
Carrot, Basil, Cabbage, Vermicelli & Plum Sauce Glaze
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
|Tom-Kha
|$8.00
Thai Hot & Sour-Style Soup with Coconut Milk, Lemongrass, Galangal, Lime Juice, Mushroom, Onion & Scallion. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu
More about Ainslie
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Diavola Pizza
|$16.00
Spicy Salami, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
|Orecchiette
|$19.00
House Made Sweet Pork Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Pesto
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
More about Le Crocodile
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Le Crocodile
80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Straw-barb Hand Pie
|$5.00
Strawberry rhubarb hand pie
|Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner
|$48.00
Whole roasted Joyce Farms chicken served with asparagus and roasted fingerling potatoes. Topped with preserved Meyer lemon gremolata. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes (2-3 people)
|Ramp Butter
|$12.00
1/2 lb Vermont salted butter infused with foraged ramps.
More about Hotel Delmano
Hotel Delmano
82 Berry St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ninety Nine Roses
|$14.00
london dry gin, orchard pear, ginger, lemon. rose water. served on the rocks.
|Espresso Martini
|$14.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew, cinnamon, vanilla
|San Francisco Handshake
|$14.00
thyme infused gin, st germain, lemon, fernet branca. served on the rocks.