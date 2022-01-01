Williamsburg - North Side bars & lounges you'll love

Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Toast

TALEA Beer Co. image

 

TALEA Beer Co.

87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sun Up - 4 pk$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
Marine Layer - 4pk$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
Carrot, Basil, Cabbage, Vermicelli & Plum Sauce Glaze
Panang Curry$15.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
Tom-Kha$8.00
Thai Hot & Sour-Style Soup with Coconut Milk, Lemongrass, Galangal, Lime Juice, Mushroom, Onion & Scallion. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$16.00
Spicy Salami, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
Orecchiette$19.00
House Made Sweet Pork Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe & Pesto
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Le Crocodile image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Le Crocodile

80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (4117 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Straw-barb Hand Pie$5.00
Strawberry rhubarb hand pie
Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner$48.00
Whole roasted Joyce Farms chicken served with asparagus and roasted fingerling potatoes. Topped with preserved Meyer lemon gremolata. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes (2-3 people)
Ramp Butter$12.00
1/2 lb Vermont salted butter infused with foraged ramps.
Hotel Delmano image

 

Hotel Delmano

82 Berry St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ninety Nine Roses$14.00
london dry gin, orchard pear, ginger, lemon. rose water. served on the rocks.
Espresso Martini$14.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew, cinnamon, vanilla
San Francisco Handshake$14.00
thyme infused gin, st germain, lemon, fernet branca. served on the rocks.
Hatchets and Hops image

 

Hatchets and Hops

98 N 11th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kent Ale House

51 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Terasa North Ninth

145 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (16 reviews)
Takeout
