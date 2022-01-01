Williamsburg - North Side cafés you'll love

TALEA Beer Co. image

 

TALEA Beer Co.

87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sun Up - 4 pk$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
Marine Layer - 4pk$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
More about TALEA Beer Co.
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
Mushroom Squash Carbonara$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

382 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

