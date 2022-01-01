Williamsburg - North Side cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Williamsburg - North Side
More about TALEA Beer Co.
TALEA Beer Co.
87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sun Up - 4 pk
|$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
|Marine Layer - 4pk
|$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
|Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk
|$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
More about The Butcher's Daughter
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
|Mushroom Squash Carbonara
|$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
