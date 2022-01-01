Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Williamsburg - North Side

Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve cake

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Classic tres leches gets a tropical twist with the addition of coconut milk and a hint of rum. This tender cake is topped with dulce de leche whipped cream and will melt in your mouth
Coconut Tres Leches Cake
Tod-Mun (Fish Cakes)$10.00
Soft, Red Curry & Herb Fish Cakes, Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
More about Nora Thai
FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Ainslie
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$16.00
Hibiscus Cake$4.00
v
More about The Butcher's Daughter
PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8" Berry Napolean Cake$46.00
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

16 Handles

139 N 7th St, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
Build Your Own Cake
More about 16 Handles

