Calamari in
Williamsburg - North Side
/
Brooklyn
/
Williamsburg - North Side
/
Calamari
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve calamari
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
Avg 4.3
(252 reviews)
Calamari
$9.00
Served with Sun-Dried Chili Sauce
More about Nora Thai
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
Avg 4.5
(2925 reviews)
Calamari Fritti
$15.00
Pomodoro & Aioli Sauce
More about Ainslie
