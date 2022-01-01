Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Williamsburg - North Side

Go
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve curry

Chicken Curry Puff image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Puff$9.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Chicken, Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Panang Curry$15.00
More about Nora Thai
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Curry$19.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Curry with Grilled Shrimp$17.00
green curry with pea shoots, Chinese broccoli, snap peas, coconut
**Gluten Free
*Dairy Free
More about Allswell

