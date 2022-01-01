Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Custard in
Williamsburg - North Side
/
Brooklyn
/
Williamsburg - North Side
/
Custard
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve custard
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.5
(10 reviews)
Egg Custard
$3.25
More about Bedford Food Hall
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(712 reviews)
Candy Cap Custard
$10.00
Candy Cap Mushroom Custard with Buttery Oat Cookie
*Candy Cap Mushrooms are a Wild Mushroom with a delicious Maple Flavor
More about Allswell
