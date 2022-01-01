Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Williamsburg - North Side

Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve dumplings

White Broiler Chicken Dumplings image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Broiler Chicken Dumplings$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
Dumpling Sauce$6.00
Wok Seared Long Dumplings$12.00
Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar
More about Kings Co Imperial
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Shrimp Dumplings$9.00
House-Made Black Vinegar Sauce
Chive Dumplings$8.00
Soy Glaze
Vegetable Dumpling$8.00
House-Made Black Vinegar Sauce
More about Nora Thai
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Dumpling (5pcs)$10.00
Vietnamese Dumpling Sampler (3pcs)$6.50
Pho Dumpling (5 pcs)$12.00
More about Bedford Food Hall

