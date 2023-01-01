Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Williamsburg - North Side
/
Brooklyn
/
Williamsburg - North Side
/
Garlic Knots
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve garlic knots
Best Pizza
33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots (6)
$4.75
served with spicy marinara sauce
More about Best Pizza
Two Boots Williamsburg
558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots (3)
$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knot (1)
$0.92
More about Two Boots Williamsburg
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg - North Side
Muffins
Pies
French Toast
Cake
Steamed Dumplings
Crispy Chicken
Shrimp Rolls
Wontons
More near Williamsburg - North Side to explore
Bay Ridge
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Sunset Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Borough Park
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1890 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(568 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(115 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1475 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston