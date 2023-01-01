Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Williamsburg - North Side

Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Best Pizza

33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (6)$4.75
served with spicy marinara sauce
More about Best Pizza
Garlic Knots (3) image

 

Two Boots Williamsburg

558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knot (1)$0.92
More about Two Boots Williamsburg

