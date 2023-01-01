Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Williamsburg - North Side

Go
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gyoza$10.00
With a Japanese-Style Ponzu Sauce
More about Nora Thai
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Gyoza (6)$9.00
Pork & Chicken Gyoza (6)$9.00
More about Bedford Food Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg - North Side

Crispy Chicken

Pork Belly

Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

Chili

Rice Noodles

Garlic Knots

Summer Rolls

Map

More near Williamsburg - North Side to explore

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sunset Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1475 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston